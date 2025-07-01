Notable Insider Move: Daniel Janney Takes Part In Options Exercise At Krystal Biotech, Resulting In $0

Highlighted on June 30, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Janney, Director at Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Janney, Director at Krystal Biotech, a company in the Health Care sector, just exercised stock options worth 0 shares of KRYS stock with an exercise price of $0.0.

Krystal Biotech shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.0% and priced at $137.46 during Tuesday's morning. This values Janney's 0 shares at $0.

All You Need to Know About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Key Indicators: Krystal Biotech's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Krystal Biotech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 94.88% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 94.3% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Krystal Biotech's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.24.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Krystal Biotech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 32.96 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 12.32 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 23.99 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Krystal Biotech's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KRYS

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Clear Street Initiates Coverage On Buy Jun 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for KRYS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.