Notable Friday Option Activity: ZM, MCD, FLS

March 17, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 21,974 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) options are showing a volume of 4,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of FLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of FLS. Below is a chart showing FLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

