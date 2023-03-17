Notable Friday Option Activity: ZM, MCD, FLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 21,974 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) options are showing a volume of 4,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of FLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of FLS. Below is a chart showing FLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZM options, MCD options, or FLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CCJ YTD Return
COTV YTD Return
Institutional Holders of BSCN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.