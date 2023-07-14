Notable Friday Option Activity: ZM, GOOGL, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 47,205 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 860,500 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 447,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 44.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 50,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 15,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

