Notable Friday Option Activity: Z, RVLV, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total volume of 28,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV) options are showing a volume of 12,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86% of RVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 11,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RVLV. Below is a chart showing RVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 112,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 15,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for Z options, RVLV options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
