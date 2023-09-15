Notable Friday Option Activity: Z, FSR, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 19,892 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 3,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 47,113 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,200 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 28,377 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
