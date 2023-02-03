Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, HUM, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 112,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 7,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,500 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 7,578 contracts, representing approximately 757,800 underlying shares or approximately 61% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 22,483 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
