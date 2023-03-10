Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, AIG, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 64,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 3,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 19,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,864 contracts, representing approximately 586,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,600 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, AIG options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
