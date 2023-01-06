Markets
WYNN

Notable Friday Option Activity: WYNN, TTWO, HD

January 06, 2023 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 16,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 11,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, TTWO options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons
 LRE Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MUX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WYNN
TTWO
HD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.