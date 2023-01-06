Notable Friday Option Activity: WYNN, TTWO, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 16,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 11,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:

