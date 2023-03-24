Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: WYNN, TGT, VMW

March 24, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 16,553 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 24,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 9,446 contracts, representing approximately 944,600 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,700 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, TGT options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

