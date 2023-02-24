Notable Friday Option Activity: WMT, ZUMZ, RFP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 74,863 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 19,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

Zumiez Inc (Symbol: ZUMZ) options are showing a volume of 3,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 357,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.7% of ZUMZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,700 underlying shares of ZUMZ. Below is a chart showing ZUMZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Resolute Forest Products Inc (Symbol: RFP) saw options trading volume of 4,417 contracts, representing approximately 441,700 underlying shares or approximately 113.3% of RFP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,300 underlying shares of RFP. Below is a chart showing RFP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, ZUMZ options, or RFP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

