Notable Friday Option Activity: WMT, ZUMZ, RFP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 74,863 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 19,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:
Zumiez Inc (Symbol: ZUMZ) options are showing a volume of 3,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 357,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.7% of ZUMZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,700 underlying shares of ZUMZ. Below is a chart showing ZUMZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Resolute Forest Products Inc (Symbol: RFP) saw options trading volume of 4,417 contracts, representing approximately 441,700 underlying shares or approximately 113.3% of RFP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,300 underlying shares of RFP. Below is a chart showing RFP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, ZUMZ options, or RFP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of PPLN
MDU Options Chain
TYY Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.