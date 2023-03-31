Notable Friday Option Activity: WM, MSFT, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), where a total of 21,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.8% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,300 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 259,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 35,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 55,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 11,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WM options, MSFT options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

