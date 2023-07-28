Notable Friday Option Activity: WHR, ULTA, ECL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 4,775 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 477,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 778,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 390,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) options are showing a volume of 5,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of ECL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 994,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of ECL. Below is a chart showing ECL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
