Notable Friday Option Activity: WGO, TMUS, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total volume of 4,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 404,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.7% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 46,967 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 93.5% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 20,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 120,098 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 87.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 14,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

