Markets
WGO

Notable Friday Option Activity: WGO, TMUS, DKNG

December 16, 2022 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total volume of 4,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 404,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.7% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 46,967 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 93.5% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 20,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 120,098 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 87.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 14,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WGO options, TMUS options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FXP market cap history
 Marketaxess Holdings market cap history
 PRU shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WGO
TMUS
DKNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.