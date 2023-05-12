Notable Friday Option Activity: WELL, NNOX, CMA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL), where a total volume of 14,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of WELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,200 underlying shares of WELL. Below is a chart showing WELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) saw options trading volume of 26,978 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 33,623 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,200 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WELL options, NNOX options, or CMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
