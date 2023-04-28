Notable Friday Option Activity: WAB, ULTA, DOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), where a total of 4,150 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 807,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 2,751 contracts, representing approximately 275,100 underlying shares or approximately 51% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 21,520 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 13,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
