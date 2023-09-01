Notable Friday Option Activity: W, CHPT, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 52,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.9% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 89,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.5% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 34,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 21,599 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 129.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

