Notable Friday Option Activity: W, CHPT, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 52,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.9% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 89,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.5% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 34,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 21,599 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 129.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for W options, CHPT options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
EQAL Videos
Rockwell Automation Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.