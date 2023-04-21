Notable Friday Option Activity: VTNR, BSX, AZPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vertex Energy Inc. (Symbol: VTNR), where a total volume of 12,341 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of VTNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,300 underlying shares of VTNR. Below is a chart showing VTNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 42,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aspen Technology Inc (Symbol: AZPN) saw options trading volume of 889 contracts, representing approximately 88,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of AZPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of AZPN. Below is a chart showing AZPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
