Notable Friday Option Activity: VOYA, UPST, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), where a total volume of 7,689 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 768,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of VOYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,100 underlying shares of VOYA. Below is a chart showing VOYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 22,917 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,775 contracts, representing approximately 377,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VOYA options, UPST options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
