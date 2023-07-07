News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: VIR, CSTL, DDOG

July 07, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vir Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: VIR), where a total volume of 7,030 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 703,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.3% of VIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 909,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,300 underlying shares of VIR. Below is a chart showing VIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Castle Biosciences Inc (Symbol: CSTL) options are showing a volume of 4,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 415,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of CSTL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,800 underlying shares of CSTL. Below is a chart showing CSTL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 26,885 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VIR options, CSTL options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

