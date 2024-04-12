Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, DVN, MAR

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 37,148 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 6,863 contracts, representing approximately 686,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
