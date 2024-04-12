News & Insights

Markets
URI

Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, DVN, MAR

April 12, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 2,441 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 244,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 37,148 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 6,863 contracts, representing approximately 686,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URI options, DVN options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SRS market cap history
 Funds Holding RMT
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ONE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

URI
DVN
MAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.