Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, DVN, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 2,441 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 244,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 37,148 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 6,863 contracts, representing approximately 686,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

