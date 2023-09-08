Notable Friday Option Activity: UPS, MU, AZO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 18,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,400 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 66,978 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 10,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 605 contracts, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares or approximately 49% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 75 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

