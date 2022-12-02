Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, VRE, PTON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 32,701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 488.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 669,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 1,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE) saw options trading volume of 20,136 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 239% of VRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VRE. Below is a chart showing VRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 232,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.5% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 31,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, VRE options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of IDAT
Institutional Holders of MOTI
SOPH shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.