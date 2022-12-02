Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, VRE, PTON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 32,701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 488.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 669,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 1,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE) saw options trading volume of 20,136 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 239% of VRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VRE. Below is a chart showing VRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 232,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.5% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 31,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, VRE options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

