Notable Friday Option Activity: UBER, KMX, SKYW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 110,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 7,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 710,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
And SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW) saw options trading volume of 1,975 contracts, representing approximately 197,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, KMX options, or SKYW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
