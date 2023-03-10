Notable Friday Option Activity: UAL, SKX, CG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 48,762 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 11,118 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,200 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) saw options trading volume of 27,835 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,800 underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

