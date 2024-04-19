Notable Friday Option Activity: TWLO, VRT, BMRN

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 37,831 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,100 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) options are showing a volume of 6,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, VRT options, or BMRN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
