Notable Friday Option Activity: TSN, WDC, GLW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total volume of 15,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,500 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 16,303 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 22,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,100 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

