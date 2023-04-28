Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, CHTR, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.9 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 189.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 183,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 13,060 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 133.6% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,600 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 75,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
