Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, ABBV, DIS

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 47,032 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 11,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 70,481 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
