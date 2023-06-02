Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, AAP, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 86,822 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 34,488 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 137.2% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 39,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 7,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

