Notable Friday Option Activity: TEAM, W, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 11,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 26,432 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 36,054 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 1,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, W options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
