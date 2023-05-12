News & Insights

Markets
TA

Notable Friday Option Activity: TA, MTB, COP

May 12, 2023 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Travelcenters of America Inc (Symbol: TA), where a total of 1,390 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of TA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 298,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of TA. Below is a chart showing TA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) saw options trading volume of 9,006 contracts, representing approximately 900,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,700 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 26,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,500 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TA options, MTB options, or COP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GPK Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of VACC
 Institutional Holders of FCHI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TA
MTB
COP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.