Notable Friday Option Activity: TA, MTB, COP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Travelcenters of America Inc (Symbol: TA), where a total of 1,390 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of TA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 298,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of TA. Below is a chart showing TA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) saw options trading volume of 9,006 contracts, representing approximately 900,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,700 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 26,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,500 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
