Notable Friday Option Activity: SYF, CHTR, MET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), where a total volume of 25,031 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,500 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 5,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 536,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 12,433 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,800 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SYF options, CHTR options, or MET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FMO Insider Buying
GNOW Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding PLMI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.