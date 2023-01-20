Notable Friday Option Activity: SYF, CHTR, MET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), where a total volume of 25,031 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,500 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 5,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 536,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 12,433 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,800 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

