Notable Friday Option Activity: STNG, W, APO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 11,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,100 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 48,121 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 14,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 17,628 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,900 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, W options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.