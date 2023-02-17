Notable Friday Option Activity: STNG, ACRS, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 10,149 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,700 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ACRS) saw options trading volume of 5,128 contracts, representing approximately 512,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of ACRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,600 underlying shares of ACRS. Below is a chart showing ACRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 27,298 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNG options, ACRS options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of XPEL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HEWJ
MLR Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.