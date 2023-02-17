Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: STNG, ACRS, CRWD

February 17, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 10,149 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,700 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ACRS) saw options trading volume of 5,128 contracts, representing approximately 512,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of ACRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,600 underlying shares of ACRS. Below is a chart showing ACRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 27,298 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

