Notable Friday Option Activity: SRPT, COIN, RC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 33,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182.4% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,400 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 374,697 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 28,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC) saw options trading volume of 27,340 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 145.2% of RC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 15,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RC. Below is a chart showing RC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

