Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, TSLA, FLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 220,337 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 188.2% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 17,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 2.3 million contracts, representing approximately 232.3 million underlying shares or approximately 183.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 334,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 22,760 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 168.4% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SQ options, TSLA options, or FLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
