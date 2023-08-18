Notable Friday Option Activity: SPGI, LULU, PRU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), where a total volume of 17,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.5% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,100 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 12,685 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 127.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 18,474 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 120.1% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,200 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPGI options, LULU options, or PRU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

