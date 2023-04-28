Notable Friday Option Activity: SPGI, DVN, USB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), where a total of 4,847 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 484,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,400 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 29,947 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) saw options trading volume of 66,297 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 13,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
