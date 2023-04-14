Notable Friday Option Activity: SNOW, RPD, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 60,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) saw options trading volume of 10,307 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 114.4% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 900,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,500 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 36,760 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 9,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 994,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

