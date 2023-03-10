Notable Friday Option Activity: SNOW, MPW, GES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 70,156 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 5,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,700 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 198,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.4% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 38,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) saw options trading volume of 6,064 contracts, representing approximately 606,400 underlying shares or approximately 111% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,400 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
