Notable Friday Option Activity: SNOW, ITOS, PSTG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 103,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 207.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 11,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

iTeos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ITOS) options are showing a volume of 6,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 199.7% of ITOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,500 underlying shares of ITOS. Below is a chart showing ITOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 54,241 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 132.3% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 22,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, ITOS options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.