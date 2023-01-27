Notable Friday Option Activity: SNOW, ITOS, PSTG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 103,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 207.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 11,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
iTeos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ITOS) options are showing a volume of 6,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 199.7% of ITOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,500 underlying shares of ITOS. Below is a chart showing ITOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 54,241 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 132.3% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 22,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, ITOS options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap REIT Stocks
CGNT Historical Stock Prices
Pentair market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.