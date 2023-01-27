Notable Friday Option Activity: SMG, PENN, RBLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total of 3,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 351,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 810,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 8,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 3,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,000 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 57,966 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 6,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,900 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
