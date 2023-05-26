Notable Friday Option Activity: SLG, VMW, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total volume of 32,862 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155.8% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 14,467 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.8% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,700 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 46,350 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 129.4% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 8,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:
