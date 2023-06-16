Notable Friday Option Activity: SLG, PTEN, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total volume of 15,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) saw options trading volume of 23,260 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 21,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 231,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 26,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLG options, PTEN options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.