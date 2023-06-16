News & Insights

Markets
SLG

Notable Friday Option Activity: SLG, PTEN, CVNA

June 16, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total volume of 15,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) saw options trading volume of 23,260 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 21,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 231,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 26,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SLG options, PTEN options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EGRX Historical Stock Prices
 KSU Price Target
 ALRN Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLG
PTEN
CVNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.