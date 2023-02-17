Notable Friday Option Activity: SI, AMR, IGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI), where a total of 93,607 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 7,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,400 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 138,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 5,987 contracts, representing approximately 598,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

