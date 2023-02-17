Notable Friday Option Activity: SI, AMR, IGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI), where a total of 93,607 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 7,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,400 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 138,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 5,987 contracts, representing approximately 598,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SI options, AMR options, or IGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: AVA Insider Buying
LDOS MACD
WOW shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.