Notable Friday Option Activity: SHAK, AXL, QRVO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total volume of 3,750 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 375,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,400 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 6,183 contracts, representing approximately 618,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 5,999 contracts, representing approximately 599,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,800 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHAK options, AXL options, or QRVO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

