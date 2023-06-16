Notable Friday Option Activity: SGEN, GS, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total of 13,546 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.9% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,800 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 22,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 94,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.2% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,600 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SGEN options, GS options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding AKAO
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACND
CXT Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.