Notable Friday Option Activity: SGEN, GS, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total of 13,546 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.9% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,800 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 22,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 94,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.2% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,600 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SGEN options, GS options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

