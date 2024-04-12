Notable Friday Option Activity: SCHW, MARA, AAL

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 260,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 16,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 150,248 contracts, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 27,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.