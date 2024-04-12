News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: SCHW, MARA, AAL

April 12, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total of 38,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 3,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,900 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 260,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 16,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 150,248 contracts, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 27,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
