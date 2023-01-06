Notable Friday Option Activity: SCCO, META, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total of 16,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 159.5% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,100 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 465,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 40,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 156,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,800 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
