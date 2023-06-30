Notable Friday Option Activity: SCCO, LVS, CMCSA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total volume of 6,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 676,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.8% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,200 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 24,087 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) saw options trading volume of 100,116 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 40,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

